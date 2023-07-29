Sarah Silverman Slams ‘Movie Stars’ Making Movies Under Indie Waivers: ‘It’s Scabbing’ (Video)

Screenwriter, actress and comedian Sarah Silverman slammed the SAG-AFTRA waivers that are allowing “movie stars making movies” with independent companies such as A24 and the Viola Davis-led “G20,” saying that it will “exponentially prolong” the ongoing strike.

“Can somebody explain to me what I’m not understanding?” she said in an Instagram video Thursday night that you can watch below. “There are, like, 40 movies being made right now because they’re independent movies. Movie stars are making movies because they’re independent movies. And SAG is allowing it… That’s just, that’s just working… I mean, the strike ends when they come to the table and we make a deal in agreement.”

Silverman added that she recently turned down an indie movie and is furious with people who are continuing to work, including some who are her friends.

“I’m really pissed. Please explain to me why I shouldn’t be angry because people are making real deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors… all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause it’s called union strong, where we are all together,” she said.

Silverman continued that she wanted to see “every movie star out there striking” right now. The strike “is now going to be probably exponentially prolonged, because they have movie stars making movies,” she said.

She couldn’t decide if she’s more mad at the indie movies “that are obviously going to go to streaming” or at SAG for making the exceptions.

“Like, what the f—k? It’s scabbing! You’ve read that so clear that it’s scabbing and now all of a sudden, movie stars can make movies if they’re indie movies,” she continued. She concluded that there is a time when actors should say yes again to acting, “That’s called the end of the strike, motherf—ker.”

As both a writer and an actress, she has been out on the picket lines to support the double strike, where she told TheWrap that after the AMPTP’s failed contract negotiations with SAG-AFTRA, the studios need to “figure it f—ing out.”