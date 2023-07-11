Scott Shooman has been appointed to oversee acquisitions, film distribution production and development for all arms of the AMC Networks Film Group, the company announced Tuesday. Shooman is now the permanent head of all three of AMC Networks film arms, including IFC Films, RLJE Films and the horror streaming service, Shudder.

Prior to this position, Shooman was senior vice president of acquisitions and production for IFC Films. He’s also held senior executive positions at Endeavor Content, CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group. At IFC Films, Shooman oversaw the acquisition and distribution of the viral horror feature “Skinamarink,” earlier this year, as well as “Watcher,” “The Lost King” and “Corsage.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and work alongside one of the most passionate teams in the business in supporting and bringing truly independent and boundary pushing films to passionate fans across our IFC Films, RLJE Films and Shudder ecosystems,” Shooman said in a prepared statement.

He continued: “We will continue to leverage the synergy of our great brands and are incredibly excited about our robust slate of films which underscore the type of innovative, breakthrough stories for which we are known and continue to elevate. AMC Networks’ Film Group is uniquely positioned with this suite of divisions to broadly capitalize on our reputation for quality, curation, and commerciality across all windows in this moment of evolution for filmgoing,”

“Movies are an important focal point for our company, and we are thrilled to have Scott leading our efforts across our three distinctive, successful and well-established film brands – IFC Films, RLJE Films and Shudder,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “He has extensive background in the industry, but also a fresh eye and a filmmaker-first approach that aligns perfectly with our strong history of elevating independent and thought-provoking storytelling.”

Considering the state of media currently, this promotion is a unique move, especially since IFC Films lost three senior staffers in just two weeks back in April of this year.