IFC Films Offers 200 Films to Indie Theaters Without Rental Fees
When indie theaters reopen, they’ll be able to screen films like “Boyhood” without rental costs
Jeremy Fuster | April 21, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 11:47 AM
IFC
In an effort to help independently-owned movie theaters recover from the coronavirus pandemic, IFC Films announced on Tuesday that it will offer over 200 of its films to those theaters without any rental fees. This will help give those theaters some classic films to screen when they reopen while they wait for new films to be released.
“Independent theaters across the country have been essential partners for us at IFC Films, and we would not be where we are today without their support,” the distributor announced in a statement. “We wanted to take the first step and let theaters know that we are committed to helping them reopen their doors by providing a selection of films to program while the new release landscape gets back to normal.”
Dubbed “The Indie Revival Project,” the program will offer selections from IFC’s catalog in various curated packs, including a “Yes We Cannes!” program of 15 films that have won awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Among the films on that list include Ken Loach’s Palme D’Or winners “I, Daniel Blake” and “The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” as well as Hirokazu Kore-eda’s touching Jury Prize-winning family drama “Like Father, Like Son.”
Also being offered is a “Greatest Hits” pack that includes Armando Iannucci’s black comedy “The Death of Stalin,” Noah Baumbach’s “Frances Ha,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and Richard Linklater’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated “Boyhood.” A list of IFC-released cult films is also included that includes Christopher Nolan’s debut film “Following,” Jennifer Kent’s critically-acclaimed horror film “The Babadook” and Tom Six’s critically-panned gross-out flick “The Human Centipede.”
The announcement comes a day after state governments in Georgia and Tennessee announced that a majority of businesses, including movie theaters, will be allowed to reopen as early as next week. While it is unclear how many theaters in those states will choose to reopen, those that do will not have any new films to screen until July as studios have postponed all their spring and early summer releases in response to global theater closures brought about by the pandemic. This means that theaters, especially indie theaters, will have to rely on repertory screenings until new films arrive, making IFC’s program an opportunity to provide classic films to cinephiles without rental costs.
More retrospective programs will be announced in the coming weeks. Check out the full list of IFC’s initial programs below:
Greatest Hits: Indie Blockbusters from IFC Films
BOYHOOD (Richard Linklater, 2014)
Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN (Alfonso Cuaron, 2002)
THE DEATH OF STALIN (Armando Iannucci, 2018)
CAVE OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS (Werner Herzog, 2011)
TOUCHING THE VOID (Kevin Macdonald, 2004)
45 YEARS (Andrew Haigh, 2015)
FRANCES HA (Noah Baumbach, 2013)
BUCK (Cindy Meehl, 2011)
ME AND YOU AND EVERYONE WE KNOW (Miranda July, 2005)
THE MAN WHO KNEW INFINITY (Matt Brown, 2015)
PHOENIX (Christian Petzold, 2014)
BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)
Yes We Cannes! – A selection of 15 IFC Films releases that have won major prizes at the Cannes Film Festival
Palme d’or (Best Film) winners:
I, DANIEL BLAKE (Ken Loach, 2016)
DHEEPAN (Jacques Audiard, 2015)
BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR (Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013)
4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)
THE WIND THAT SHAKES THE BARLEY (Ken Loach, 2006)
Camera d’or (Best First Film) winners:
ME AND YOU AND EVERYONE WE KNOW (Miranda July, 2005)
HUNGER (Steve McQueen, 2008)
Grand Prix (Second place award) winners:
GOMORRAH (Matteo Garrone, 2008)
THE KID WITH A BIKE (Dardennes Brothers, 2011)
Jury Prize:
FISH TANK (Andrea Arnold, 2009)
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON (Hirokazu Kore-Eda, 2013)
Best Director:
PERSONAL SHOPPER (Olivier Assayas, 2016)
Best Actress – Charlotte Gainsbourg:
ANTICHRIST (Lars von Trier, 2009)
Best Actress – Juliette Binoche:
CERTIFIED COPY (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)
Best Actor – Benicio Del Toro:
CHE (Steven Soderbergh, 2008)
Cult Icons – What makes a cult icon? Only the audience can decide. Explore 10 cult hits from IFC Films.
THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE (André Øvredal, 2016)
THE BABADOOK (Jennifer Kent, 2014)
COLD IN JULY (Jim Mickle, 2014)
DEPRAVED (Larry Fessenden, 2019)
FOLLOWING (Christopher Nolan, 1998)
THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT (Lars Von Trier, 2018)
THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE (Tom Six, 2009)
KILL LIST (Ben Wheatley, 2011)
SIGHTSEERS (Ben Wheatley, 2012)
VALHALLA RISING (Nicholas Winding-Refn, 2009)
WITCHING AND BITCHING (Alex De La Iglesia, 2013)
Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.
Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died on March 24 at the age of 81 of complications from the coronavirus. His works included "Master Class," "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," which later became a film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.
Getty Images
Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who starred in such films as Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Story of a Love Affair" (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s "Death of a Cyclist" (1955), died on March 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the Guardian. She was 89.
Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of "Top Chef Masters" Season 3, died at the age of 59 of coronavirus complications on March 25.
Getty Images
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Crocodile Dundee" and the Lifetime/Netflix series "You," died on March 26 of coronavirus complications. The veteran character actor and regular on New York City stages was 69.
Getty Images
Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked for over 30 years as a reporter and talent director, died March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was 54.
CBS News
Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis just two days prior.
Getty Images
American rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died March 29 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Getty Images
Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 70.
YouTube
Andrew Jack, a dialect coach who most recently was hired to work with Robert Pattinson on the new Batman movie, died March 31 of complications from coronavirus, TMZ reports. He also appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VII" as a member of Leia's resistance. Jack was 76.
Disney
Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne singer and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" contribute, died at the age of 52 from coronavirus complications on April 1.
Getty
Ellis Marsalis Jr., New Orleans jazz legend and father of Wynton and Branford Marsalis, died at 85 from COVID-19 complications, Branford said. "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz... He was a teacher, a father, and an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said also.
Getty
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, died April 2 after contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. He was 78.
Getty
Sergio Rossi, the Italian shoe designer, died at age 84 after being hospitalized with the virus, the brand confirmed in an Instagram post Friday.
Getty
Patricia Bosworth, a stage and screen actress turned journalist who penned celebrity biographies, died April 2 from complications of the coronavirus. She was 86.
Getty
Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints legendary kicker who was born without toes on his right foot and wore a flat shoe that he kicked with, died on April 4 from complications of COVID-19.
YouTube
John Prine, one of the most influential and revered folk and country songwriters of the last 50 years, died on April 6 at the age of 73 after being infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Getty
Allen Garfield, who appeared in such films as “The Conversation,” “Nashville” and “Irreconcilable Differences,” died April 7 due to coronavirus complications, according to his sister. He was 80.
Getty
Charles Gregory, an Emmy-nominated hairstylist who frequently collaborated with Tyler Perry on his films and TV shows, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 8.
Charles Gregory/YouTube
Hilary Heath, an actress and producer who starred opposite Vincent Price in horror movies in the late 1960s and early '70s, died in April of COVID-19 complications. She was 74.
American International Pictures
Rick May, a voice actor best known to gamers as the husky-throated Soldier in Team Fortress 2, died in Swedish nursing home on April 13 after contracting COVID-19. He was 79.
Linkedin/Valve
Allen Daviau, a 5-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer, died April 15 at age 77. He frequently collaborated with Steven Spielberg, and worked on such films as "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Color Purple"
Getty
Henry Grimes, celebrated jazz bassist, died on April 15 at age 84, according to WGBO. He worked with such legends as Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Sonny Rollins.
1 of 23
While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.