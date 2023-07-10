Vince Vaughn to Star in the Stephen Chbosky Comedy ‘Nonnas’

Vince Vaughn will headline Stephen Chbosky’s original comedy “Nonnas,” based on the true story of a man who, after his mother’s death, opens an Italian restaurant staffed by grandmothers, TheWrap confirmed.

Vaughn will be joined by Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, and Drea De Mattea, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello and Michael Rispoli. Campbell Scott, who co-directed the ’90s indie “Big Night” with the film’s costar Stanley Tucci, also costars.

It’s based on the true story of Brooklyn native Joe Scaravella who launched Staten Island’s Enoteca Maria. “Siren” scribe Liz Maccie wrote the script and co-developed with Madison Wells and Boat Rocker’s Matador Content.

Fifth Season, the film and TV studio behind “Severance,” “80 for Brady” and “Normal People,” is the lead co-financer.

Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane produce for Madison Wells, alongside Jack Turner for Matador Content. Scott Budnick and Ameet Shukla are exec producing for 1Community, with executive Gabby Nowack overseeing. Also on board to exec produce are Vaughn, as well as Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin for Matador Content. Fifth Season and WME are repping worldwide distribution rights.

Vaughn next stars in “Easy’s Waltz”Al Pacino, Michelle Monaghan and Simon Rex in Easy’s Waltz from creator Nic Pizzolatto. He’ll also be seen in the upcoming “Animal Friends” and is developing a sequel to his 2004 comedy hit “Dodgeball.”

Deadline first reported this story.