Vince Vaughn to Return for ‘Dodgeball’ Sequel at 20th Century

Vince Vaughn is set to return in a sequel to his hit 2004 comedy “Dodgeball,” which is in early development at 20th Century Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Screenwriter Jordan VanDina (“The Binge”) is set to write the script to the follow-up.

Released in 2004, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” is a sports comedy that became a cult classic over the years. The film was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, and stars Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller as rival gym owners who compete against each other in a dodgeball tournament.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “All that’s known about the sequel, in terms of plot, is that it will continue the story of Vaughn’s prize-winning gym owner. Serving as the basis for VanDina’a script is an idea from Vaughn.”

Lionsgate has recently acquired VanDina’s original spec “Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours in Vegas,” with Lord Miller and 3 Arts on board to produce. VanDina has previously collaborated with Vaughn, serving as the writer and associate producer of the 2020 comedy “The Binge,” and later writing, directing, and executive producing the holiday sequel “It’s A Wonderful Binge.” Both films are now streaming on Hulu.

VanDina’s writing credits also include all three seasons of Hulu’s “Animaniacs,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and the third season of “SuperMansion” for Crackle. He also worked as co-executive producer on the Viceland comedy series “What Would Diplo Do?” starring James Van Der Beek.

VanDina by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Vaughn is repped by WME, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.