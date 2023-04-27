Jonathan Majors Accuser Granted Temporary Restraining Order Ahead of Domestic Incident Hearing

The woman whose domestic violence accusations led to Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ arrest last month has been granted a full temporary restraining order.

The TRO was issued “per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” according to a statement Thursday from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Supporting documents or additional details were not provided, though TROs are generally issued by default in most domestic violence cases in New York.

Majors was arrested March 25 in New York after a woman, reported to be his girlfriend, called 911 to report that he had assaulted her the night before, causing minor injuries to her head and neck. Majors’ lawyers have insisted he’s done nothing wrong, and last week submitted to prosecutors what they said was “irrefutable evidence” that the woman’s reports were overblown, including screenshots and video of her out late just hours after the alleged incident.

Variety reported last week that other women were working with the Manhattan DA, but so far nothing has materialized. The next court date is May 9.

Majors plays the villain Kang in “Quantumania,” a character who first made his appearance on Marvel’s “Loki” series. In “Creed III,” he plays Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, who goes up against Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed in the ring.