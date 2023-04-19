Jonathan Majors Team Once Again Claims ‘Irrefutable Proof’ of Innocence After New Accusers Come Forward

Jonathan Majors’ team has once again claimed they are in possession of “irrefutable proof” of the actor’s innocence after reports Wednesday that other women have come forward and are working with Manhattan prosecutors.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to TheWrap. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Chaudhry previously promised “video footage” and “witness testimony” that would prove he is “completely innocent” but has yet to release it.

On Wednesday, Variety reported “that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.”

On Monday TheWrap reported that Majors was dropped by his longtime management company, Entertainment 360. The specific reason the company parted ways with the actor it has represented for several years is not known, but according to Deadline, which first reported the break up, it is related to his personal behavior.

Entertainment 360’s decision to drop Majors was preceded by the actor’s PR team at The Lede Company, who dumped him as a client at some point in the last few weeks. Majors continues to be repped by WME.

Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25, after a woman, reported to be his girlfriend, called 911 to report that he had assaulted her the night before.

Majors plays the villain Kang in “Quantumania,” a character who first made his appearance on Marvel’s “Loki” series. In “Creed III,” he plays Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, who goes up against Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed in the ring.

His other films include “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Harder They Fall.” Majors also portrayed young Ken Jones in the ABC miniseries “When We Rise” and Atticus Sampson “Tic” Freeman on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”