‘Severance’ and ’80 for Brady’ Studio Fifth Season Hit With Layoffs

Fifth Season, the film and TV studio behind “Severance,” “80 for Brady” and “Normal People,” has been hit with layoffs as it cuts 2% of its staff, TheWrap has confirmed.

The cost-cutting measures will impact eight executives, including Marketing SVP Beth McPhee, communications SVP Sharon Liggins and Jennifer Saull, who serves as counsel for TV business and legal affairs.

Additional team members departing the company are TV creative director Shelby White, physical production VP Danielle Gerber, TV creative manager Kyle Plimpton, film creative director Ryan Bernstein and travel coordinator manager Josh Workman.

Originally launched as Endeavor Content in 2017, the studio is behind Apple TV+ hit “Severance,” Paul Mescal-led “Normal People,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Killing Eve,” “Tokyo Vice,” “80 for Brady,” “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter” and “The Night Manager.”

In September, the studio rebranded from Endeavor Content to Fifth Season after Korean studio CJ ENM’s struck a deal, which valued the company at around $1 billion, to acquire an 80% stake in the company, while Endeavor retained the remaining 20%. The new logo portrays a mosaic of glyphs, with each glyph embodying a unique quality or facet of the company’s ecosystem and its beliefs and ideals.

At the time of the rebrand, the company comprised of 220 employees led by co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor alongside COO Tim Robinson, CFO Kasee Calabrese, general counsel Francisco Arias and head of HR Dr. Tasmin Plater. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Fifth Season also has offices in New York, London, Miami, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Colombia and Beijing.

