Endeavor Content Rebrands as Fifth Season

Endeavor Content, the film and TV production company and distributor behind shows like “Severance” and the Sundance darling “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” is rebranding, changing its name to Fifth Season, effective Wednesday.

Launched as Endeavor Content in 2017, Fifth Season earlier this year spun out from Endeavor and also finalized a transaction with Korea’s CJ ENM that valued the company at around $1 billion and gave CJ an 80% majority stake while Endeavor retained the remaining 20%.

The company’s new name Fifth Season comes from Eastern medicine, which recognizes a fifth season, a celebratory time of harvest in late summer. The company’s new logo is a mosaic of glyphs, with each glyph embodying a unique quality or facet of the company’s ecosystem and its beliefs and ideals. In a release, the company says that the combination of these glyphs reflects how Fifth Season believes its value is made by the sum of its many creative relationships and partnerships and that its principles are a key part of its identity. The index of glyphs will continue to evolve with the company as it expands its partnerships, geographies, businesses and culture. You can check out the new logo above.

The studio is pumping out 30 films and TV shows a year and in addition to “Severance” and “Cha Cha” is also behind projects like “The Lost Daughter,” “Killing Eve,” “Tokyo Vice,” “The Night Manager,” “Normal People” and more. Upcoming on Fifth Season’s slate are the Tom Brady road trip comedy “80 For Brady,” “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter,” Alma Har’el’s “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman for Apple and “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” for Amazon and starring Sigourney Weaver.

Fifth Season remains headquartered in Los Angeles and also has offices in New York, London, Miami, Stockholm, Hong Kong, Colombia and Beijing. The company of 220 strong is led by co-CEO Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, with COO Tim Robiinson, CFO Kasee Calabrese, General Counsel Francisco Arias and head of HR Dr. Tasmin Plater.

Joe Hipps leads Fifth Season’s TV Studio, Alexis Garcia leads feature film, Todd Sharp leads physical production, Prentiss Fraser leads TV distribution and Kevin Iwashina leads its documentary branch.