‘Scream’ Sequel Greenlit at Paramount and Spyglass

A sequel to the latest reboot of “Scream” has officially been greenlit by Paramount and Spyglass.

The directors of the fifth “Scream” film, the team Radio Silence, or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will be back to direct, as will script writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Thus far their film has grossed over $100 million at the box office on a budget of around $20 million.

Production is expected to begin in the summer. Plot details are being kept under wraps for what will be the sixth film in the franchise.

No cast for the sequel was unveiled. “Scream” starred Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Sonia Ammar and Mason Gooding, but it also brought back the legacy characters from the original films in the franchise, including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, all for the film to poke fun at the idea of a “lega-sequel” while also wholly embracing the concept.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers (“Ambulance,” “Bed Rest”). Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” the studios both said in a joint statement.

Radio Silence also released a statement: “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life.”

“Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the ‘Scream’ story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor,” Vanderbilt and Busick said.

“We have become a big family and are eager to continue telling stories in the wonderful ‘Scream’ universe,” the Project X Entertainment partners added.

The late horror master Wes Craven directed all four of the original “Scream” films in the slasher franchise dating back to 1996, which collectively grossed more than $600 million in worldwide box office receipts. Williamson, who created the original characters, also wrote the scripts for the original “Scream” and “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.”