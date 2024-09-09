Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke, Viola Davis Among Presenters for 76th Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal and Jimmy Smits are among the many stars who will be presenters at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, the Television Academy announced on Monday. Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, the ceremony will take place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
The list of names released by the Academy includes many previous Emmy nominees and winners, as well as nominees competing this year, like Gomez, Maya Rudolph, Christine Baranski, Jean Smart, Nava Mau, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher will also make special appearances.
The announcement comes one day after the Creative Arts Emmys wrapped up two nights of awards dominated by “Shōgun,” which won a staggering 14 Emmys on Night 2, “The Bear,” and “SNL.” Alan Cumming and Angela Bassett won their first Emmys, and “Only Murders in the Building” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined the EGOT club.
The full list of presenters for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is below.
Christine Baranski
Kathy Bates
Meredith Baxter
Candice Bergen
Gael Garcia Bernal
Matt Bomer
Zach Braff
Connie Britton
Nicola Coughlan
Billy Crystal
Viola Davis
Giancarlo Esposito
Colin Farrell
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Lily Gladstone
Selena Gomez
Dulé Hill
Ron Howard
Brendan Hunt
Joshua Jackson
Allison Janney
Don Johnson
Mindy Kaling
Jimmy Kimmel
Padma Lakshmi
Greta Lee
John Leguizamo
George Lopez
Diego Luna
Jane Lynch
Steve Martin
Nava Mau
Reba McEntire
Janel Moloney
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Niecy Nash-Betts
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Mekhi Phifer
Melissa Peterman
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Sam Richardson
Maya Rudolph
Richard Schiff
Martin Sheen
Martin Short
Jean Smart
Jimmy Smits
Antony Starr
Gina Torres
Dick Van Dyke
Susan Kelechi Watson
Damon Wayans
Kristen Wiig
Henry Winkler
Bowen Yang
Steven Yeun
