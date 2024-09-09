Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke, Viola Davis Among Presenters for 76th Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal and Jimmy Smits are among the many stars who will be presenters at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, the Television Academy announced on Monday. Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, the ceremony will take place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The list of names released by the Academy includes many previous Emmy nominees and winners, as well as nominees competing this year, like Gomez, Maya Rudolph, Christine Baranski, Jean Smart, Nava Mau, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher will also make special appearances.

The announcement comes one day after the Creative Arts Emmys wrapped up two nights of awards dominated by “Shōgun,” which won a staggering 14 Emmys on Night 2, “The Bear,” and “SNL.” Alan Cumming and Angela Bassett won their first Emmys, and “Only Murders in the Building” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined the EGOT club.

The full list of presenters for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is below.

Christine Baranski

Kathy Bates

Meredith Baxter

Candice Bergen

Gael Garcia Bernal

Matt Bomer

Zach Braff

Connie Britton

Nicola Coughlan

Billy Crystal

Viola Davis

Giancarlo Esposito

Colin Farrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Lily Gladstone

Selena Gomez

Dulé Hill

Ron Howard

Brendan Hunt

Joshua Jackson

Allison Janney

Don Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Jimmy Kimmel

Padma Lakshmi

Greta Lee

John Leguizamo

George Lopez

Diego Luna

Jane Lynch

Steve Martin

Nava Mau

Reba McEntire

Janel Moloney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Niecy Nash-Betts

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mekhi Phifer

Melissa Peterman

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Sam Richardson

Maya Rudolph

Richard Schiff

Martin Sheen

Martin Short

Jean Smart

Jimmy Smits

Antony Starr

Gina Torres

Dick Van Dyke

Susan Kelechi Watson

Damon Wayans

Kristen Wiig

Henry Winkler

Bowen Yang

Steven Yeun