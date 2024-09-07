Creative Arts Emmys: ‘SNL,’ ‘Jim Henson Idea Man’ Win Big on Night 1 (Complete Winners List)

“Saturday Night Live” ended Night 1 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmys with the most awards (six), including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, which went to Liz Patrick, who directed the episode hosted by Ryan Gosling. That episode, which featured the now famous Beavis and Butt-Head sketch, also won hairstyling and makeup. NBC’s sketch-comedy institution — the winningest show in Emmy history with 93 victories — also triumphed in production design, lighting design and technical direction.



“Jim Henson Idea Man” was another big winner Saturday night, picking up four awards. The Disney + documentary directed by Ron Howard about the creator of the Muppets took home Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special, in addition to trophies for music composition, sound editing and picture editing. (Howard did not win Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, which went to Jesse Moss for “Girls State.”)



NBC’s 2024 Oscars telecast tied “Jim Henson Idea Man,” as did Netflix’s rapturously reviewed “Blue Eye Samurai” (including previously announced juried awards), which came up tops for animated program, beating “The Simpsons” for would have been that show’s thirty-eighth win.

In other firsts, “The Traitors” host Alan Cumming ended RuPaul’s eight-year winning streak for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” when the Scottish actor won the Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality Competition Program, his first Emmy victory. Another milestone: Angela Bassett won her first Emmy, for narrating the National Geographic doc “Queens,” and Pat Sajak won his first Primetime Emmy for his decades-long tenure as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” He can add this statuette to the three Daytime Emmys he already has for the show. (The game show category moved from daytime to primetime last year.)

Quadruple nominee Maya Rudolph won her fourth for Emmy for playing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and her sixth overall. (Winners for the other categories for which she was recognized have yet to be announced.)

FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” took home three Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for the second year in a row, while also triumphing in sound and picture editing. “Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden” nabbed three awards as well.

Part 1 of this year’s celebration of the best in artistic and technical achievement took place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Part 2 unfolds at the same place on Sunday, Sept. 8. The two evenings will be edited into a single broadcast airing Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. PST on FXX. And lest we forget, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

The complete list of winners is below.

Complete list of winners for the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Night 1)



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES “Shōgun — The Making of Shōgun”



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question”



OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW “Jeopardy”

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL “Fuzzy Feelings — Apple — iPhone + Mac”

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM “Blue Eye Samurai”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES N. Joseph DeTullio, Kenneth MacLeod, Melissa Shakun, Kimberly Kachougian, “Saturday Night Live”



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL Misty Buckley, Alana Billingsley, John Zuiker, Margaux Lapresle, “The Oscars”



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING Karla Puno Garcia, “76th Annual Tony Awards”

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM “Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM “Saturday Night Live”



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM Cian O’Clery, Sean Bowman, Marina Nieto Ritger, Emma Choate, “Love on the Spectrum”



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM “Girls State”



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM Charlie Beck, Michael Cheeseman, Danny Day, Pedro Delbrey, “Life Below Zero”



OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING Machine Dazzle, “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music”



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Jessie Gaskell, Conan O’Brien, Matt O’Brien, Mike Sweeney, “Conan O’Brien Must Go”



OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM “Fallout: Vault 33”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC UNDERSCORE) David Fleming, “Jim Henson Idea Man”



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM Daniel Timmons, Jeremy S. Bloom, Ian Cymore, Ryan Rubin, “Jim Henson Idea Man”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION Rickey Minor, “The Oscars”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM Mark Jensen, “Welcome to Wrexham”



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Gary A. Rizzo, John Rampey, Sabi Tulok, Dennis Hamlin, “The Beach Boys”



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL “Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Sierra Neal, Paul Crowder, “Jim Henson Idea Man”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING Kelly Lyon, Sean McIlraith, Ryan McIlraith, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT) Catherine Trasborg, “The Daily Show”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM “Welcome to Wrexham”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM “The Voice”



OUTSTANDING NARRATOR Angela Bassett, “Queens”



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NON FICTION SERIES “Beckham”



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL “Jim Henson Idea Man”



OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM “Shark Tank”



OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING Jon Brewster, Michèle Stephenson, Tommy Oliver, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL “My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney”



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES “Saturday Night Live”



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL “Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden”



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM Amanda McBaine, Jess Moss, “Girls State”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES “Saturday Night Live”



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL “Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden”



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM Cian O’Clery, “Love on the Spectrum”



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL Hamis Hamilton, “The Oscars”



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live”



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE) “The Oscars”



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED) “Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic”