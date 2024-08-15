Emmy Awards Reveal Full Production Team

Producers of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards have set their production team for the upcoming Sept. 15 ceremony, it was announced Thursday.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, the trio overseeing the Emmys telecast for the second straight year, are bringing back members of the production team from the 75th broadcast.

Brittany Brazil will return as co-executive producer, along with producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet and head writer Jon Macks.

Emmy winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley will also return from last year’s broadcast.

Eric Cook will be joining the team as co-executive producer. It was previously announced that Alex Rudzinski was returning as director.

Several members of the assembled production team are up for Emmys themselves.

Macks is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special as one of the writers of the Oscars, while Minor is up for two Emmys in the music direction caetgory — one for the Oscars and another for the Kennedy Center Honors. Cook is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the Grammys as a co-executive producer, while Hurd is in contention in the same category as a producer of the Oscars. Collins is nominated for producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as the Grammys telecast.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.