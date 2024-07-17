FX’s “Shōgun” scored 25 Emmy nominations on Wednesday, the most for any program for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. FX’s “The Bear” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” followed close behind with 23 nominations and 21 nominations, respectively. HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country” picked up 19 total nominations and Netflix’s “The Crown,” which capped off its run with its final season, earned 18 nominations.

Altogether, the critically acclaimed “Shōgun” earned nods in major categories such as Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada. “The Bear” was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri.

Other heavy-hitters, such as “Only Murders in the Building,” “True Detective: Night Country” and “The Crown” also scored big nods. “Only Murders” scored an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, as well as Outstanding Lead nominations for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Considering that Gomez has been left off of Emmys lists in previous years, this is a major win for Hulu. Meanwhile, the fourth installment of “True Detective” picked up noms for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination for Jodie Foster. As for “The Crown,” the Netflix original scored an Outstanding Drama Series nomination for its final season, while also scoring an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination for Imelda Staunton and an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Dominic West.

As for overall network tallies, Netflix was the big earner of the day with 107 nominations, the most of any single network. FX was close behind at 93 nominations, a record high for the cable network (its previous record was 56 in 2016). Finally, HBO and Max came in third place across networks, scoring 91 noms.

FX wasn’t the only one to shatter its own record. The Walt Disney Company as a whole had a historic outing with a total of 183 nominations. Previously, the company earned 163 nominations during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast by ABC. The Creative Arts Emmys will unfold over two nights, on Sept. 7 and 8. Eligible programs aired a majority of their episodes between June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024.

If it feels like we were just here, that’s because we sort of were. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place last year, the 2023 Emmy Awards were postponed from the fall of 2023 to January 2024. The impact of those strikes are a major reason this year’s Emmys may feel a bit odd. Because of major production delays caused by the strikes, network television essentially went without a scripted fall line-up last year and had either a rushed or truncated spring. The impact was also felt by cable networks and streamers, though it was slightly more difficult to track.

This awards season, the strikes’ impact was most acutely felt in the Outstanding Drama categories. Major heavy-hitters — such as HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Disney+’s “Andor” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” — faced delays that pushed them out of the eligibility period. The same is true for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which has been a favorite in both the drama (Season 2) and limited series (Season 1) categories.

Having two Emmys in the same year has also led to a certain amount of confusion. “The Bear,” for example, just premiered its third season but its Emmy nominations are for the acclaimed second season, which aired last year.

But in between labor relations drama and rapid rescheduling, some stellar television rose to the surface. After previously billing itself as a Limited Series, FX’s period drama “Shōgun” emerged as a frontrunner in the Drama category. The series has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Netflix’s “The Crown” also received some flowers for its final season, as did HBO’s “The Gilded Age” for its second.

However, this year, the most intense TV battles aren’t happening in the Drama category, they’re taking place in Comedy and Limited Series. Between FX’s “The Bear,” Max’s “Hacks,” the final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and ABC’s previous winner “Abbott Elementary” — all of which scored major nominations — the comedy category has emerged as one of the most cutthroat of the year.

Right alongside it is Limited Series, which promises a similarly white-knuckle battle with Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” year five of FX’s “Fargo,” Season 4 of HBO’s “True Detective” and Netflix’s “Ripley” all in discussion to take home some of TV’s greatest honors.

Here is the full list of 2024 Emmy nominations. The main nominations are listed below:

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Jon Hamm, “Fargo” (FX)

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Fargo” (FX)

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins, “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman, ”Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” (FX)

Dominic West, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Max)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)