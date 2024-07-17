Sofía Vergara Is First Latina Since Anya Taylor-Joy to Land Acting Emmy Nom for Limited Series

Sofía Vergara makes a triumphant return to the Emmys, earning her first nomination in more than a decade on Wednesday for her dramatic starring role in the Netflix limited series “Griselda.”

Vergara is only the second Latina to receive a nomination as lead actress in a limited series, movie or anthology series, following Anya Taylor-Joy’s history-making accomplishment in 2021 for the Netflix miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit.” (For those curious: Anya Taylor-Joy’s father is Argentine and she was raised in Argentina until the family moved to England when she was 6.)

The Colombian-born Vergara was last nominated for an Emmy in 2013 when she was recognized in the supporting comedy actress category for ABC’s “Modern Family.” In her career, she has four previous Emmy nominations — from 2010 to 2013 — for her performance as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, all earned during the early part of the show’s run.

The only Latina actress who has won a major acting Emmy award is America Ferrera, who took home lead actress in a comedy series for “Ugly Betty” in 2007. With Vergara’s fifth career Emmy nomination (and first for a dramatic role), she could be primed for her first win.

Sofia Vergara in “Modern Family” (ABC)

In “Griselda,” the six-episode crime drama that dropped on Netflix in January, Vergara plays against type as the infamous female Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was known as the “Cocaine Godmother.” Based on a true story with some creative license taken, the limited series charts the crime boss’ rise as she escapes Medellin, Colombia, and sets up shop in Miami, Florida, forming one of the most notorious cartel rings in history.

Vergara also serves as an executive producer on “Griselda.” Had the show somehow squeezed into this year’s ultra-competitive limited series or anthology category, Vergara would have been the first Latina EP nominated since Celia D. Costas, who was nominated (and eventually won) for “Angels in America” in 2004.

Earlier this year, Vergara spoke to TheWrap — which praised her dramatic acting chops in the show’s official review — about why she felt connected to Griselda’s “incredible” story.

“I started realizing that this woman was not just a woman who was part of the cartels, or part of the narco traffic business. She was the narco traffic business,” the actress said. “She was raising four kids and could be as brutal as these narco men.”

Playing a real-life person is one reliable way to land an Emmy nomination, especially in this category. Other nominees vying for the lead actress in a limited series, movie or anthology series Emmy include Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Juno Temple (“Fargo”) and Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”).

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu.