Emmy Nominations by Network: Netflix Leads With 107 Total Nods

Streaming king Netflix led the pack for the 2024 Emmy nominations with a total of 107 nods, boosted by “Baby Reindeer,” “The Crown,” “Ripley” and more.

FX landed in second place with a record 93 nominations for the network — including 25 for “Shōgun” and 23 for “The Bear” — narrowly topping HBO/Max, which received 91 nominations, including 19 for “True Detective: Night Country” and 16 for “Hacks.”

Disney as a whole took home a total of 183 nominations, up from 163 last year. In addition to FX, that figure included 38 nominations for ABC, 26 nominations for Hulu and 19 nominations for Disney+.

Apple TV+ also had a strong showing with 72 nominations, which included nods for “Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Morning Show,” “Palm Royale” and “Slow Horses,” while Prime Video received 37 nominations, including 17 for “Fallout” and 16 for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

CBS tied with ABC for the most-nominated broadcast network with 38 nominations, while Paramount+ received six. NBC was just behind with 37 nominations, led by “Saturday Night Live,” while Fox was the lowest-nominated broadcast network with six total. Elsewhere, MTV got 10 nominations, Peacock grabbed nine, Comedy Central got five and Showtime got three.

Thanks to its nominations for MTV, Paramount+, Showtime, CBS, Comedy Central and BET+, Paramount Global earned 89 nominations in total, the most ever in the company’s history. These were spearheaded by “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which received 10 nominations; “The Daily Show,” which secured seven nods; “The Amazing Race,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the “Tony Awards” and the “Grammy Awards,” which saw five nominations each; and “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” and “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden,” which each secured four nominations.

The dates of eligibility for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards spanned from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast by ABC. The Creative Arts Emmys will unfold over two nights, on Sept. 7 and 8.

Here’s the full tally of major Emmy nominations by network and streamer:

Netflix – 107

FX – 93

HBO/Max – 91

Apple TV+ – 72

ABC – 38

CBS – 38

Prime Video – 37

NBC – 33

Hulu – 26

Disney+ – 19

MTV – 10

Peacock – 9

Fox – 6

No Network – 6

Paramount+ – 6

Bravo – 6

Comedy Central – 5

BBC America – 5

Meta/Facebook/Meta Quest – 4

National Geographic – 3

PBS – 3

Investigation Discovery – 3

Showtime – 3

Adult Swim – 2

Discovery Channel – 2

Shudder – 2

YouTube – 2

Starz – 1

BET+ – 1

Food Network – 1

Gala Film – 1