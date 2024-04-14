“SNL” is known for having cast members and hosts chuckle a bit here and there during sketches, but this week, Ryan Gosling and his co-stars fully lost it during a “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch to the point that the actors were barely able to get their lines out.

The sketch centered on a NewsNation town hall, in which Heidi Gardner played a host interviewing Kenan Thompson’s fake “expert” on A.I. But, as the interview got started, Thompson was distracted by a man in the audience just over the host’s shoulder, who looked very similar to Beavis, from “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

This was, of course, Ryan Gosling, complete with a prosthetic nose and a bright yellow hair piece. His character said he had never heard of the show, so when Gardner’s character asked him to move — something that took her a moment to do, as she chuckled immediately upon seeing his appearance — he was confused, but obliged.

The problem is, he was immediately replaced by a man who looked exactly like Butt-Head, played by Mikey Day. When Gardner turned around to ask him to move as well, she fully lost it, belly-laughing for a long time before finally telling him to move.

Naturally, the fake Beavis and Butt-Head wound up sitting next to each other, center stage.

At this point, Gosling was holding his ribs from laughing so hard, as Gardner continued to try and pull herself together. Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman, who played a normal audience member in this sketch, were visibly laughing as well.

The only person who was able to maintain his composure throughout the sketch was Kenan Thompson, who kept his cool as he’s done throughout his long tenure at “SNL.”

The sketch marked Gosling’s second crack-up of the night, after former cast member Kate McKinnon appeared in the cold open with him for another alien abduction sketch. But it wouldn’t be his last — a later sketch in which he played a doctor alongside Bowen Yang found him laughing through blonde bangs.

Watch the “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch in the video above.