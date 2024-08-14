‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Leads Juried Emmy Winners

Netflix’s “Blue Eye Samurai” leads the winners of the juried categories at the 76th Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Wednesday.
The animated series will be presented with Outstanding Individual Achievement in Character Design, Production Design and Storyboard at the Creative Arts Emmys, which take place Sept. 7 and 8 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. An edited broadcast will air Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. PT on FXX.
Other juried category winners from animation, costume, innovation in emerging media programming and motion design include Max’s “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” Max’s “Clone High,” an immersive experience for Disney+’s “What If?” and Disney+ doc “Jim Henson Idea Man.”
Juried category winners are determined by a panel of professionals in the respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming and Motion and Title Design) with the potential for zero to multiple winners per category.
No nominees are announced in advance. Instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure is adopted. Deliberations include discussions of each entrant’s work with a review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
Below is the full list of juried award winners, who will be recognized at the Creative Arts Emmys:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Background Design
“Scavengers Reign,” Episode: The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street
Noémie Leroux
Character Animation
“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” Episode: The Winter King • HBO | Max • Cartoon Network Studios
Alex Small-Butera (SmallBu)
“In the Know,” Episode: Yogurt Week • Peacock • Peacock Original, in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
Jan Maas
Character Design
“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Brian Kesinger
“Clone High,” Episode: Let’s Try This Again • HBO | Max • Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine and MTV Entertainment
Tara Billinger
Production Design
“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Toby Wilson
Storyboard
“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Ryan O’Loughlin
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
“Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films, in association with Content Superba, presents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts Production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings
Machine Dazzle, Costume Designer
Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming
“Silent Hill: Ascension” • ascension.com • A Genvid Entertainment product in partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment and Bad Robot Games
Genvid Entertainment
“What If…? – An Immersive Story” • Apple Vision Pro • A Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive production in association with Disney+, Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive
Dave Bushore, Director/Executive Producer
Shereif M. Fattouh, Producer/Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
“Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+” • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Mark Thompson, Creative Director
Seamus Walsh, Creative Director
Mark Caballero, Creative Director
Ivan Viaranchyk, Designer
Max Strizich, Designer
Momo Zhao, Animator
