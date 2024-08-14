‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Leads Juried Emmy Winners

Netflix’s “Blue Eye Samurai” leads the winners of the juried categories at the 76th Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

The animated series will be presented with Outstanding Individual Achievement in Character Design, Production Design and Storyboard at the Creative Arts Emmys, which take place Sept. 7 and 8 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. An edited broadcast will air Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. PT on FXX.

Other juried category winners from animation, costume, innovation in emerging media programming and motion design include Max’s “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” Max’s “Clone High,” an immersive experience for Disney+’s “What If?” and Disney+ doc “Jim Henson Idea Man.”

Juried category winners are determined by a panel of professionals in the respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming and Motion and Title Design) with the potential for zero to multiple winners per category.

No nominees are announced in advance. Instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure is adopted. Deliberations include discussions of each entrant’s work with a review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Below is the full list of juried award winners, who will be recognized at the Creative Arts Emmys:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Background Design

“Scavengers Reign,” Episode: The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street

Noémie Leroux

Character Animation

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” Episode: The Winter King • HBO | Max • Cartoon Network Studios

Alex Small-Butera (SmallBu)

“In the Know,” Episode: Yogurt Week • Peacock • Peacock Original, in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine

Jan Maas

Character Design

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Brian Kesinger

“Clone High,” Episode: Let’s Try This Again • HBO | Max • Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine and MTV Entertainment

Tara Billinger

Production Design

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Toby Wilson

Storyboard

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series/3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Ryan O’Loughlin

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

“Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films, in association with Content Superba, presents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts Production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings

Machine Dazzle, Costume Designer

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

“Silent Hill: Ascension” • ascension.com • A Genvid Entertainment product in partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment and Bad Robot Games

Genvid Entertainment

“What If…? – An Immersive Story” • Apple Vision Pro • A Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive production in association with Disney+, Marvel Studios, ILM Immersive

Dave Bushore, Director/Executive Producer

Shereif M. Fattouh, Producer/Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+” • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Mark Thompson, Creative Director

Seamus Walsh, Creative Director

Mark Caballero, Creative Director

Ivan Viaranchyk, Designer

Max Strizich, Designer

Momo Zhao, Animator