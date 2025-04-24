Harvey Fierstein to Receive Special Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 Tonys

Harvey Fierstein has been selected to receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 2025 Tonys.

Over four decades, the four-time Tony winner has won for “Torch Song Trilogy” — both Best Play and Best Actor in a Play — as well as Best Book of a Musical for “La Cage Aux Folles” and Best Actor in a Musical for “Hairspray.” He also wrote the books for “Kinky Boots,” “Newsies” and “A Catered Affair,” to name a few, and revised the book for “Funny Girl.”

“Harvey Fierstein’s contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy,” American Theatre Wing president and CEO Heather Hitchens and Broadway League president Jason Laks said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award and can’t wait to celebrate one of our icons at the Tony Awards on June 8.”

Past recipients of the special award include Carol Channing, Julie Harris, Rosemary Harris, Jerry Herman, James Earl Jones, Angela Lansbury, Terrence McNally, Jack O’Brien, Harold Prince, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, Tommy Tune and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Outside of the theater, Fierstein and his signature voice can be seen/heard in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Independence Day” and “Mulan.” He was also nominated for a supporting actor Emmy for his work on “Cheers” and was welcomed into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2007.

Fellow Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is set to host the 78th Tony Awards live from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City June 8 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.