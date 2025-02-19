Cynthia Erivo to Host 2025 Tony Awards

Awards season continues to be a wonderful time of year for Cynthia Erivo, who is now set to host the 2025 Tony Awards.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a Wednesday statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards will be announced on May 1, while the ceremony itself will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8 on CBS and Paramount+.

“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” American Theater Wing president & CEO Heather Hitchens and Broadway League president Jason Laks added in a joint statement. “Her talent defies gravity and boundaries, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her home to Broadway for what will be a joyful and inspiring celebration of the theatrical artform. We hope audiences are ready to leap to their feet, cry tears of joy and maybe even get up and dance.”

“Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” CBS Specials VP Mackenzie Mitchell agreed. “There is no doubt with her innate creativity and captivating presence, she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

In addition to winning Best Actress in a Musical at the 2016 Tonys for the “Color Purple” Broadway revival, Erivo is currently nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars for her work in “Wicked.” She is a three-time Academy Awards nominee and also has both an Emmy and a Grammy, amongst other awards.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the 2025 Tonys on June 8 on CBS and Paramount+.