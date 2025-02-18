Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

“Wicked: For Good” hasn’t even come out yet, but Cynthia Erivo has already booked her next musical. The Tony-winning actress is set to star as Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” this August at the Hollywood Bowl.

“The Hollywood Bowl tradition of the annual, star-studded musical returns with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ the global phenomenon by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber that has wowed audiences for decades,” the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced on Tuesday.

“Just a little busy this summer,” the Oscar nominee wrote while celebrating her casting on Instagram. “Can’t wait!”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor. Bernie Telsey’s The Telsey Office did the casting, with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt producing. Performances will run Aug. 1-3.

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2025 summer season will also feature Diana Ross, Hugh Jackman, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Juanes, Grace Jones, The Roots, Yuja Wang, Seong-Jin Cho, Vilde Frang, Pacho Flores, Angélique Kidjo and Yo-Yo Ma. This marks LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel’s 16th season.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters Nov. 21.