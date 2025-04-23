2025 Emmys Tap Jesse Collins Entertainment to Return as Production Team

As the old saying goes, why mess with a good thing? And the Television Academy seems to agree as they are bringing back Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the 77th Emmy Awards, scheduled to broadcast live from L.A.’s Peacock Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on both CBS and Paramount+.

Emmy-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, as well Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment comprise the individuals overseeing television’s biggest night.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering again with the talented team at Jesse Collins Entertainment,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “Jesse, Dionne and Jeannae are terrific collaborators who have now produced two exceptionally creative, innovative and entertaining Emmy broadcasts, and we’re excited about their approach to this year’s celebration of television.”

“We are honored to return to produce the 77th Emmy Awards,” Collins said, also via statement. “We truly look forward to working with Cris, everyone at the Television Academy and George, Amy and Mackenzie at CBS to create another unforgettable Emmy broadcast.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze was recently selected as host for the Sept. 14 event, which promises to be a nail-biter, with acclaimed new series, limited and ongoing, such as “Adolescence,” “The Pitt,” and “The Studio” joining Emmy faves “The Last of Us,” “The Bear,” “The White Lotus,” and “Severance” for possible contention this year.

Nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 15, streaming live at 8:30 AM, PT on Emmys.com.