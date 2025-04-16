Nate Bargatze to Host the 2025 Emmys

Comedian Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, the organization announced on Wednesday. The ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14 on CBS and Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” said Bargatze in a statement.

Bargatze was the highest-grossing stand-up comic in 2024. His star’s been on the rise the last couple of years, marked by breakout episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” a Netflix special in 2024 and his first feature film “The Breadwinner” was just set for a 2026 release from Sony.

The comedian follows the dual hosts of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy at last year’s Emmys, which followed hosts Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer for the previous three ceremonies respectively.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

Nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 15.