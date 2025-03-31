Nate Bargatze’s Film Debut ‘The Breadwinner’ Sets 2026 Release From Sony

Sony Pictures has set a spring 2026 release for Nate Bargatze’s feature film debut “The Breadwinner.” The world’s top touring comedian stars in, co-wrote and produced the film, which will hit theaters on March 16, 2026.

Plot details are under wraps but this marks a big move for Bargatze, who has thus far eschewed film or TV roles in favor of touring, but who made a mark with two memorable episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

Eric Appel, the filmmaker behind “Weird: The Al Yankovich Story,” is directing the feature and Bargatze co-wrote the script with Dan Lagana based on their own original idea.

Bargatze shared the news on his Instagram on Monday morning.