Nate Bargatze’s Film Debut ‘The Breadwinner’ Sets 2026 Release From Sony

The comedian co-wrote, produced and stars in the film

Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during the 2024 Robin Hood Benefit (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Sony Pictures has set a spring 2026 release for Nate Bargatze’s feature film debut “The Breadwinner.” The world’s top touring comedian stars in, co-wrote and produced the film, which will hit theaters on March 16, 2026.

Plot details are under wraps but this marks a big move for Bargatze, who has thus far eschewed film or TV roles in favor of touring, but who made a mark with two memorable episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

Eric Appel, the filmmaker behind “Weird: The Al Yankovich Story,” is directing the feature and Bargatze co-wrote the script with Dan Lagana based on their own original idea.

Bargatze shared the news on his Instagram on Monday morning.

A group of three men in a boat, with an old American flag with just 13 stars behind them and dim twilight lighting. Two of the men sit in the boat and one stands. The man standing and the man on the left have light-toned skin, while the man to the right has medium-toned skin.
Read Next
'SNL': Nate Bargatze's George Washington Returns to Dream of American English Becoming 'Our Own Thing' | Video

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments