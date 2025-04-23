American Music Awards Nominees 2025: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 10 Nominations

After a three-year hiatus, the American Music Awards are back.
Kendrick Lamar led the pack with 10 nominations for his album “GNX” and bombshell single “Not Like Us.” Post Malone followed closely behind the rapper with eight nominations for his country album “F-1 Trillion.” Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey all earned seven nominations across categories for their respective works this year.
Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark in 1974, the AMAs engage audience by allowing fans to choose their favorites to win the night’s biggest awards.
Fans can vote on VoteAMAs.com and on the AMAs profile in all award categories. Voting closes on Thursday, May 15 just before midnight, with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open through the first half hour of the AMAs broadcast.
Jennifer Lopez is set to host the awards show with special guest appearances from Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Green Day, Brad Paisley and Samuel L. Jackson to name a few. This will be the first AMAs since 2022.
The return of the AMAs follows the airing of the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special on CBS in October, which was one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year, surpassing 13 million in reach and averaging over 6.1 million viewers — up 53% from the 2022 telecast on ABC.
This year’s show will air live from Las Vegas on May 26 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Here’s the full list of the nominees.
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
- Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
- Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
- Charli xcx “BRAT”
- Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”
- Future & Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”
- Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
- Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
- Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Hozier “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
- Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”
- Djo “End of Beginning”
- Doechii “Anxiety”
- Lola Young “Messy”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
- KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
- Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
- Charli xcx “BRAT”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
- Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
Favorite Pop Song
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
- Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
- Jelly Roll “BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN”
- Megan Moroney “AM I OKAY?”
- Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
- Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
Favorite Country Song
- Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph “High Road”
- Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
- Future & Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”
- Gunna “one of wun”
- Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
- Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
- GloRilla “TGIF”
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”
- PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
- SZA “SOS Deluxe: LANA”
- The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Favorite R&B Song
- Chris Brown “Residuals”
- Muni Long “Made For Me”
- SZA “Saturn”
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “Timeless”
- Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
- Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
- Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”
- Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”
- Tito Double P “INCÓMODO”
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny “DtMF”
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”
- KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”
- Shakira “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
- Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
- Koe Wetzel “9 lives”
- The Marías “Submarine”
- Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”
- Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”
Favorite Rock Song
- Green Day “Dilemma”
- Hozier “Too Sweet”
- Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
- Myles Smith “Stargazing”
- Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids