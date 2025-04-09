Jennifer Lopez to Host 2025 American Music Awards on CBS

Jennifer Lopez is set to return as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards airing Monday, May 26, on CBS.

The global superstar will emcee the show for the second time following her first stint in 2015. She will also take to the stage for a surely unforgettable performance. The show will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, said in a Wednesday statement. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”

Lopez first teased her role as host of the 51st AMAs last fall on the “American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special,” which also aired on CBS. The singer is no stranger to the AMAs stage, having performed at the awards show 10 times. Her upcoming performance will showcase “her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance and visual spectacle.”

The singer/actress has sold over 80 million records and has amassed 15 billion global streams as well as 18 billion music video views. She has won three American Music Awards and has become the only female artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs are known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances and enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

The AMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions.



