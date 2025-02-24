American Music Awards to Return for the First Time Since 2022

The 2025 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on May 26, the network and Dick Clark Productions announced on Monday.

The AMAs, which last aired on ABC in 2022, will be broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms and will honor the most popular songs and artists of the year while paying tribute to the country’s troops.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs are known for delivering half a century of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture and introducing audiences to breakthrough artists. It is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases.

Additional details for the 2025 ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The return of the AMAs follows the airing of the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special on CBS in October, which was one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year, surpassing 13 million in reach and averaging over 6.1 million viewers — up 53% from the 2022 telecast on ABC.

The evening boasts an all-star lineup that included Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Green Day, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Sheila E., Gladys Knight, Kane Brown, Nelly, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Raye, Stray Kids, AJ McLean, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson, Lance Bass, Reba McEntire, Samuel L. Jackson and Smokey Robinson, to name a few.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to the stream of the 2025 AMAs via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

The AMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions.