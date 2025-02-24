‘Wicked,’ ‘A Complete Unknown’ Win Awards From Guild of Music Supervisors

The music supervisors for “Wicked,” “A Complete Unknown” and “I Saw the TV Glow” won the top feature film awards at the 15th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place on Sunday at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Wicked” won in the Best Music Supervision in the Major Budget Films category, “A Complete Unknown” won in the mid-level budget category and “I Saw the TV Glow” won for low-budget films.

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” won for non-theatrically released films.

The Oscar-nominated song “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing” won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category — and in a pointed rebuke to the Oscars’ decision not to perform the nominated songs during that show, “Like a Bird” and two other songs were performed at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony.

Television winners included “Baby Reindeer,” “English Teacher,” “Love Island USA” and “Agatha All Along.”

The complete list of winners:

FILM

Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films : Maggie Rodford – “Wicked”

Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films: Steven Gizicki – “A Complete Unknown”

Best Music Supervision in Low Budget Films: Jessica Berndt, Chris Swanson – “I Saw the TV Glow”

Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film: Robin Urdang – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film: “Like a Bird” – “Sing Sing”

Songwriters: Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel, Adrian Quesada

Performers: Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada

Music Supervisor: Dan Wilcox

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama: Catherine Grieves – “Baby Reindeer” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy: Jen Ross – “English Teacher” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in Reality Television: Meryl Ginsberg, Sara Torres, Jordan Young – “Love Island USA” Season 6

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television: “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” – “Agatha All Along”

Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Performers: “Agatha All Along” cast (Ali Ahn, Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata)

Music Supervisors: Dave Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision in a Documentary Film: Aminé Ramer – “Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Sam Carlin, Drew Kramer – “Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza” Season 1

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Peymon Maskan, Gemma Schladow, Alec Stern, Jenna Wilson – “Power of She”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Patrick Lawrence Zappia – “Give Your Gift”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Long-Form): Al Risi – “An American Love Story”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Film): Maggie Baron – “Anora” – Official Redband Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Series): Deric Berberabe, Hudson Saxe, Jordan Silverberg – “Severance: Season 2” – Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Video Game & Interactive): Jonny Altepeter, Jackie Palazzolo, Vitaly Shenderovsky – “VALORANT” – Clove Agent Trailer – 2 WORLDS

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch): Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – “EA SPORTS FC 25”

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music): Steve Schnur – “Dragon Age: The Veilguard”

Composers: Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer