‘Severance’ Star Adam Scott Breaks Down His 2 ‘Very Different’ Intimate Scenes

Note: This story contains spoilers from”Severance” Season 2, Episode 6.

Sex is not a topic you immediately think about when it comes to the world of “Severance.” But in Season 2, it plays a pivotal role for Adam Scott’s Mark S.

“They’re really very different circumstances,” Adam Scott said of the two sex scenes that appear in Episodes 4 and 6 of this season. “While one of those scenes is a deeply disturbing betrayal, the other is the physical culmination of a slow-building romance.”

In between the show’s endless dystopian mysteries, there has always been a love story at the center of “Severance.” As Mark’s outie copes with the devastating loss of his wife, his innie spent most of Season 1 becoming closer to his newest report, Helly R. (Britt Lower). Their long-simmering attraction comes to a head in “Woe’s Hollow,” an episode that takes place during an outdoor retreat and sees Mark and Helly finally be intimate. But in true “Severance” fashion, this sweet encounter is tainted by the fact that Mark S. was not sleeping with Helly at all but her outie, Helena.

“It’s tricky because innie Mark is very much falling in love with Helly. Their time together out in the wilderness really kind of seals the deal, as far as Mark is concerned,” Scott said before clarifying that “seals the deal” may not be the right way to describe it.

“[Mark] has never been in a situation like this, never been intimate with a person before. This is another one of those world-shifting events for him,” Scott said. “He is totally and completely in love with this person and dedicated to this person.”

The weight of Mark and Helly’s sex scene is compounded in Episode 6. Innie Helly returns to Lumon in Episode 5, and by Episode 6 she learns what Mark has done with Helena. Though she is mad at him for sleeping with her outie and Mark is skeptical about whether or not he can trust her, Helly manages to take the situation into her own hands. Taking him into an abandoned office, Helly — not Helena — sleeps with Mark in “Attila.”

“The second time they’re intimate, it’s an opportunity for, really, a true connection, for what Mark thought he was doing and who he thought he was connecting with in the first place,” Scott said. “This is the pure coming together of these two people.”

“Severance” releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.