‘Severance’ Has Made Apple Over $200 Million

Available to WrapPRO members

The hit sci-fi series ranks among the Top 5 titles in AppleTV+ subscribe acquisition and has delivered long-tail revenue between seasons, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics reveals

Adam Scott in Season 2 of "Severance"
Adam Scott in Season 2 of "Severance" (CREDIT: Apple)
Parrot Analytics

Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Severance” has emerged as a major success story. While its weekly release schedule and slow-burn narrative may have initially limited its explosive growth, the series has steadily built a devoted following. Since its premiere in Q1 2022, “Severance” has contributed over $200 million in global revenue to the platform according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics.

Unlike typical binge-released streaming hits that generate most of their revenue in the initial release window, “Severance” has demonstrated growing long-term value. Its success has been driven by organic discovery and strong word-of-mouth, gradually attracting subscribers rather than relying on a single surge of interest. The show ranks among the top five titles on Apple TV+ in terms of subscriber acquisition impact over the last three years.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments