‘Severance’ Has Made Apple Over $200 Million

Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Severance” has emerged as a major success story. While its weekly release schedule and slow-burn narrative may have initially limited its explosive growth, the series has steadily built a devoted following. Since its premiere in Q1 2022, “Severance” has contributed over $200 million in global revenue to the platform according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics.

Unlike typical binge-released streaming hits that generate most of their revenue in the initial release window, “Severance” has demonstrated growing long-term value. Its success has been driven by organic discovery and strong word-of-mouth, gradually attracting subscribers rather than relying on a single surge of interest. The show ranks among the top five titles on Apple TV+ in terms of subscriber acquisition impact over the last three years.