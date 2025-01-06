‘Severance’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Lead Most-Anticipated TV Shows of January

The new year kicks off with a bang as January 2025 delivers a dynamic lineup of highly anticipated TV shows. According to the Whip Watch Report, Marvel’s animated “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” swings to the top of the list for new series, while Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed “Severance” leads returning favorites. Packed with superheroes, sitcoms, medical dramas, and suspenseful thrillers, January’s slate promises to keep audiences engaged well into the new year.
Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Jan. 29, Disney+)
Leading the new series lineup is “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” debuting on Disney+ on Jan.