2025 Oscars Will Skip Performances of Nominated Songs

The songs nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Academy Awards will not be performed live on the Oscar show, according to an email sent to Academy members Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to the membership, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said that the presentation would “move away from live performances” and instead celebrate the nominated songwriters through “personal reflections.”

That decision would do away with performances that could include Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez performing the “Emilia Perez” songs “El Mal” and “Mi Camino,” respectively, as well as performances of new songs from Elton John, Maren Morris, H.E.R. and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The move comes a year after an Oscar show whose most talked-about moment was Ryan Gosling’s performance of the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.”

The email does promise “powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future.” It also says that this year’s show will be “a celebration of connection and collaboration – honoring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking.” It promises a return to what it calls “Fab 5” moments, apparently the acting presentations in which five past winners each celebrate one of the nominees.

And it will pay special attention to Los Angeles, “showcasing its beauty and resilience.”

Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday morning, with the show taking place on Sunday, March 2.

Read the email in full below:

Dear Academy members,

Our deepest thanks to all of you for your compassion and support over the last few weeks. Our thoughts remain with those who were impacted by the recent Los Angeles-area wildfires. If you would like to join the Academy in supporting the ongoing relief efforts, please click here for a list of aid resources.

After continued consultation with ABC, our board, and other key stakeholders in the Los Angeles and film communities, planning continues for the 97th Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 2. This year’s Oscars will celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.

As a reminder, our 97th Oscars Nominations will be announced tomorrow, January 23, at 5:30am PT via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC’s Good Morning America, and ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. American Sign Language (ASL) services will be available on YouTube.

As a precursor to tomorrow’s announcement, we wanted to share a little bit about this year’s show. Hosted by the incredible Conan O’Brien, our 97th Oscars will be a celebration of connection and collaboration – honoring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking. We will highlight the transformative power of the teamwork that brings cinematic visions to life.

As part of this, we are thrilled to bring back our “Fab 5” moments, where individual film artists recognize nominees. Also, this year the Best Original Song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters. We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life. All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.

And we will honor Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century. We will reflect on the recent events while highlighting the strength, creativity, and optimism that defines Los Angeles and our industry.

There is so much more in store, including powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future. We hope you will tune in tomorrow morning to watch the Nominations Announcement, and we greatly appreciate your ongoing commitment to the Academy and our film community. We are stronger together.

Bill Kramer and Janet Yang