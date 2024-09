Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Complete Winners List for Night 2 (Updating Live)

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

The final night of the 76th Creative Arts Emmys is upon us, with a slew of awards to be handed out in below-the-line categories for comedy, drama and limited series, including guest acting, cinematography, casting, hairstyling, costumes, makeup, production design, music, stunts, editing, visual effects and sound. It comes after Night 1, which was dominated by “Saturday Night Live” and “Jim Henson Idea Man,” plus first Primetime Emmy wins for Alan Cumming, Angela Bassett and Pat Sajak.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which celebrates the year’s best in artistic and technical achievement in television and takes place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles over two nights, will be edited into a single broadcast airing Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. PST on FXX and will be available to stream starting Sunday, Sept. 15 on Hulu. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, will air live Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Nominees vying for multiple Emmys on the final night of the Creative Arts Emmys include “The Bear,” “Shōgun,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Fallout,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Morning Show,” “True Detective: Night Country,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Fargo” and “The Crown.”

Among the presenters on Sunday are Jamie Lee Curtis, Brie Larson, Parker Posey, Nestor Carbonell, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Adam Pally, Devery Jacobs, Phillipa Soo, Judy Reyes, Giovanni Ribisi, Alex Edelman, Austin Stowell, Allison Tolman, Damon Wayans Jr. and Jimmy O. Yang.

We will be updating this list throughout the evening.

Complete list of winners for the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Night 2)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Nestor Carbonell, “Shōgun”

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING Nina McNeely, “The Idol”

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE “Baby Reindeer”

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES “The Bear”

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES “Shōgun”

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES “Ahsoka”

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES “Shōgun”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE