Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host the 2024 Emmy Awards

Four years after making history as the first father-son duo to win honors in the same year — and for the same project, “Schitt’s Creek” — Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are making history again as the first father-son duo to host the Emmys.

The “Schitt’s Creek” co-creators will host the 76th Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. Eastern/5:00 p.m. Pacific to 11:00 p.m. Eastern/8:00 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough. We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15,” Eugene and Dan said in a statement.

The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” broke a record for most Emmy wins in a single year with a total of nine awards, including acting wins — lead and supporting actor — for both Dan and Eugene. Dan Levy also won for writing and directing and the show won Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group said.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement.

“Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television’s biggest night,” Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment said in a joint statement “We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo.”