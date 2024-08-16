3 Big Questions Ahead of the 2024 Emmys | Charts

The 2024 Emmy Nominations were announced in July ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 15. After last year’s awards were delayed until this January because of the strikes, here are a few things to watch for this year to see how much things have returned to normal after last year’s disruptions.

Will fewer franchise nominees narrow the awards’ appeal?

There has been a years-long trend of increasing audience demand for nominated shows. The inclusion of broadly popular franchise shows like “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “House of the Dragon” last year helped continue this pattern, which is a positive sign for the future viability of awards shows like the Emmys.