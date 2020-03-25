Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The package includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses and $500 billion in loans for industries, states and cities
J. Clara Chan | March 25, 2020 @ 8:41 PM
Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 9:22 PM
The Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package on Wednesday, concluding days of heated negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans.
The stimulus package — the largest in recent history — includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses that promise to not layoff any workers, as well as a $150 billion provision for state and local emergency aid and $100 billion for hospitals. Individual American adults who make up to $75,000 a year will also be eligible to receive a direct payment of $1,200, as well as $500 for each child, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a press conference on Wednesday that he expected payments to be made within three weeks.
Unemployment insurance will also receive a boost, and eligible citizens — which include freelancers, gig workers, and anyone furloughed by the pandemic — can receive an added $600 a week for four months in addition to assistance from state unemployment programs.
There will also be $500 billion in loans for industries, states and cities: $425 billion will be controlled by the Federal Reserve, and $75 billion would be allocated for specific industries like airlines and hotels. The package, which underwent several revisions after contentious debate between lawmakers — particularly over the $500 billion loan provision — also stipulates that businesses run by Trump’s family or any senior lawmakers cannot receive loans through the Federal Reserve fund.
The bill now moves on to the House of Representatives, which will conduct a voice vote on Friday, as many House members are self quarantining. It is expected to be passed quickly and sent to Donald Trump for his signature.
Wednesday night, entertainment industry organizations praised passage of the bill, including the Recording Industry Association of America. “We are grateful that the stimulus package contains emergency access to unemployment insurance for those who cannot work due to a canceled performance or a production shut down,” RIAA said in a statement. “Access to this expanded unemployment insurance will ensure that hundreds of thousands of musicians’ families across the country can continue to pay rent, put food on the table, and care for their children during this public health crisis.”
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.