Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ Goes to School in Live-Action Prequel Series Trailer | Video

The series, which stars MacFarlane and Max Burkholder, premieres January 11 on Peacock

Seth MacFarlane’s foul-mouthed bear is headed to school in a new trailer for “Ted,” which is set to premiere on Peacock on January 11.

The live action series, which serves as a prequel to the film franchise of the same name, will take fans on an R-rated journey back to the 90s, where Ted is living in Massachusetts with his best friend, 16 year old John Bennet, along with John’s parents Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire.

“Hey Johnny, how bad is school gonna suck?,” Ted asks, to which John replies: “It’s like getting your nuts smashed together so hard they become just one nut.”

In addition to MacFarlane voicing the titular character, the series stars Max Burkholder (“Parenthood”) as John, Scott Grimes (“The Orville”) and Alanna Ubach (“Euphoria”) as Matty and Susan and Giorgia Whigham (“13 Reasons Why”) as Blaire.

The series is written and executive produced by MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. The trio serve as co-showrunners. MacFarlane also directs.

Other executive producers include Fuzzy Door Productions’ Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark and Aimee Carlson. Fuzzy Door, MRC and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serve as producers.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.

Photo by: PEACOCK

Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted

Photo by: PEACOCK

Alanna Ubach as Susan and Scott Grimes as Matty

Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK

Max Burkholder as John

Photo by: PEACOCK

Scott Grimes as Matty, Alanna Ubach as Susan, Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted, Max Burkholder as John

Photo by: PEACOCK

Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted

Photo by: PEACOCK

Max Burkholder as John, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted

Photo by: PEACOCK

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

