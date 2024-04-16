Seth Meyers is off this week, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying completely away from late night. He appeared as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night and, as it turns out, Meyers really isn’t a fan of being on the other side of the table.

As his interview with his former podcast co-host began, Meyers admitted that he totally understands viewers who are weirded out by late night hosts appearing as guests, rather than hosts.

“I always feel like it’s unsettling to watch a talk show host as a guest on a different talk show,” Meyers said. “It’s like seeing your doctor go to another doctor. You’re like ‘Why don’t you know why you’re sick?’”

When Kimmel asked him if he at least liked being a guest, Meyers gave an honest answer: no. Kimmel quickly agreed with him, prompting Meyers to explain exactly why he feels off-kilter when he’s a guest instead of the host.

“First of all, our lives are made so much fuller by the fascinating guests that come on our show. But I don’t have an interesting life,” he joked. “All I have is a life where I hear interesting people tell their stories. So, when you are gonna say ‘What have you been up to?’ the best I can be is like ‘I talked to Jessica Lange last week, you want to hear what she’s up to?’ Jessica Lange is living a very full life!”

Meyers also joked that being a guest on Kimmel’s show shattered the illusion that celebrities only come to “Late Night” to promote their projects.

“Tonight’s the first time I realized we’re not exclusive,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.