Seth Meyers got creative in his insults for the Republican party on Tuesday night, this time comparing it — or rather, calling it inferior to — a literal book.

The book in question is former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s memoir, which just released in paperback. This version has a new foreword, in which Bolton bluntly condemns Trump, writing that “A mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be president.”

“It’s never a good sign when a paperback book has the strongest spine in the party,” Meyers joked.

The “Late Night” host briefly chuckled at his own “book burn,” before moving on in the monologue.

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers poked fun at Trump himself, calling up a news story indicating that the legally troubled ex-president is now pivoting his campaign to focus on courting “mega donors.”

“Yeah, I wonder why,” Meyers deadpanned, as an image popped up reminding viewers Trump was recently ordered to pay E. Jean Carrol more than $83 million. “Suddenly 50 bucks just ain’t cuttin’ it anymore.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.