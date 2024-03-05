Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Waving at Migrants During Border Visit Like He ‘Spotted His Parents’ at a School Play | Video

“Hello, it’s me! Thank you for inventing queso!” the NBC host mimicks

Donald Trump made a visit to the country’s southern border last week and, while there, made a point to excitedly wave at migrants he is determined to keep out of the country. Seth Meyers was baffled by the move, but he did get a good laugh out of it.

During his monologue on Monday night’s “Late Night,” the NBC host played footage from Trump’s visit, in which he stood behind a heavily barbed wire fence, flanked by military personnel and Texas governor Greg Abbott, and simply waved.

“Former president Trump last week visited the U.S./Mexico border, and then waved at migrants like he was in a school play and spotted his parents,” Meyers mocked.

Trump also pumped his fist at those on the other side of it, prompting Meyers to drag him even harder.

seth-meyers-trump-hands
“What are you doing?” Meyers questioned, before putting on his Trump impression and taking a guess at what Trump actually said. “Hello, it’s me! Thank you for inventing queso!”

Meyers also used his monologue to poke fun at the fact that Trump recently told press that he’s “on the side of women.”

“When’s the last time Biden gave a lady 83 mil?” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival.

