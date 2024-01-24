The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that federal immigration agents can remove barbed wire that Texas officials put up at the U.S.-Mexico border, siding with the Biden administration in a 5-4 vote. But, Seth Meyers is pretty sure they actually did it for Donald Trump.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host first poked fun at the fact that Melania Trump will reportedly be at some of her husband’s remaining campaign events — but “just the ones she’s subpoenaed for.” He quickly turned his attention to the border ruling though.

According to the late night host, the decision wasn’t made in an effort to not maim those coming in, but to help a certain someone trying to get out.

“Apparently Trump’s been cutting up his hands trying to escape,” Meyers joked.

At that, a viral photo of Trump flashed on screen, in which he’s waving to crowds outside the courthouse he was once again required to be present at last week. The photo drew massive attention because Trump’s hand is visibly covered in red sores, though it’s unclear what exactly they are.

Fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon had some ideas earlier in the week though, suggesting that maybe Trump “touched a Bible,” among other possibilities.

“What’s a bigger bummer, that we got a former president with a hand full of sores? Or that he’s the frontrunner?” Meyers said after having a brief chuckle at the photo.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.