As Donald Trump continues to rant and rave at his campaign rallies about being prosecuted for his alleged crimes, Seth Meyers is noticing a change in how the former president speaks — or rather, to whom he seems to be speaking.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers largely mocked Ron DeSantis for dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Trump, misquoting Winston Churchill in the process. But, in reality, the NBC host is pretty sure both DeSantis and Trump’s voters don’t care if they misquote historical figures.

“They want to hear Trump gossip about B-list celebrities he met in the ’80s and his various comedy routines about toilets that don’t flush and rich guys who love rockets,” Meyers said. “If Trump ever does get convicted of a crime, at least he’ll crush at the prison talent show. He’s already got material that will kill with an audience of white collar criminals.”

From there, Meyers played a clip from October, in which Trump complained that notorious mobster Al Capone was only indicted once, even though “if you smiled at him in the wrong way, he’d kill you.”

“It’s like Trump is writing his comedy bits for a prison audience,” Meyers marveled.

The “Late Night” host then put on his own Trump voice, and acted out exactly how he thinks that comedy routine in prison might go.

“You know, they got Al Capone on tax evasion, that’s a crime that puts you pretty low on the prison pecking order,” he mimicked. “There’s only one thing lower than tax evasion: hiding classified documents in the bathroom! This guy knows what I’m talking about.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.