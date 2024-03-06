President Biden boasted about being “the only one” who’s ever beaten Donald Trump at this point, but Seth Meyers would disagree with that. And to prove it, the NBC host ran down a list of people and things that have also beaten the former president.

In a new profile with The New Yorker, Biden was asked whether his “serenity” and confidence about winning in 2024 might be a risk, considering Democrats have real doubts right now. But Biden was once again confident, saying “No. I’m the only one who has ever beat [Trump]. And I’ll beat him again.”

But Seth Meyers was armed Tuesday night with a list ready to debunk that claim a bit.

“Well, that’s true unless you count E. Jean Carroll, Letitia James, COVID, the free market and ramps,” Meyers joked.

The late night host was, of course, referring to Trump’s many business failures, as well as his two most recent legal losses, in which he was ordered to pay $5 million and $355 million respectively.

Meyers then went on to mock the White House pharmacy, which reportedly handed out controlled substances to staffers regularly, even if they were ineligible.

“Oh come on, is there any proof?” Meyers joked, before pulling up a clip of Trump at a recent rally in which he seemed to stumble on his words before sighing and giving up on the sentence entirely.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.