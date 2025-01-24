Seth Meyers Slams Trump’s First 4 Days in Office: ‘He’s Going to F–k Everybody Over’ | Video

In Thursday’s “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers spent nearly 15 minutes blasting President Donald Trump over his first four days in office saying he was determined to “f–k everybody over.”

“Guys this is only day four of the Trump presidency. Day four! It has only been four days, but Trump has already been hard at work aggressively dismantling many of the core functions of the federal government.”

The host went on to detail the many executive orders Trump has already signed, including leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, cutting DEI measures, declaring an emergency at the Mexican border and ending birthright citizenship. Meyers sounded exasperated as he joked about Trump’s swift pace.

“If you are wondering how Trump can sign so many executive orders so quickly it probably helps that he has no idea what they are. He is signing these executive orders like a retired baseball player at a card show.”

Meyers went on to detail that many of Trump’s actions are unlawful. His birthright citizenship executive order has already been temporarily blocked by a Seattle-based judge, John Coughenour, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan.

“At least one, the order banning birthright citizenship has already been blocked by a federal judge who called it blatantly unconstitutional,” the host said. “It is very likely that the same will happen to more of Trump’s moves, which somehow keep getting more insane. During an interview on Fox news last night, Trump even suggested he might try to eliminate FEMA.”

“It is a nice reminder that Donald Trump, who never needs to win another election, is going to f–k everybody over,” Meyers added.

Watch the “Late Night” segment below:

Meyers then detailed Trump’s sit-down interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. During the interview, also played during the “Closer Look” segment, Trump talked about eliminating FEMA and glossed over a question about tackling inflation by blaming former president Joe Biden.

“You would think Trump would have higher priorities than eliminating FEMA, like say, tackling inflation, the number one thing he said he would do. His plan is that he doesn’t really care about that anymore,” Meyers quipped.

“So Trump admitted he does not care about the economy, or victims of natural disasters, or anyone who depends on cheaper prescription drugs or government funded medical research, he only cares about the people who will commit violence to keep him in power.” Meyers added with disappointment.

The host talked about the current backlash Trump is facing from law enforcement organizations, like the Police Union, which had endorsed him for president. The union has harshly criticized Trump’s decision to pardon violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists and called it a “mockery” and a “betrayal.” Meyers reamed Trump for not bothering to do the “actual work” it would take to only pardon the non-violent offenders.

Meyers didn’t mince words, “Violent criminals who try to overthrow the government are the recipient of Trump’s mercy, but when you ask him to show mercy to literally anyone else, especially the most vulnerable among us, him and his allies in the right wing media all lose their s–t.”

“Late Night” played a reel of several right wing newscasters slamming Bishop Mariann Budde, who during the inauguration, made a direct appeal to Trump asking “to have mercy upon the people in our country.” Trump later voiced his displeasure with the Bishop’s sermon calling her “nasty in tone” and a “radical left hard line Trump hater.”

Meyers didn’t hold back his thoughts, “If you think a member of the clergy asking the most powerful person on Earth to have mercy on marginalized people is woke or radical left, that might be a good sign you are a sociopath.”



You can watch the full “Closer Look” segment in the video above.