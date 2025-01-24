‘The Daily Show’ Calls Trump ‘MAGA John Oliver’ in Response to Anti-DEI Executive Orders | Video

As part of his wave of executive orders this week, President Donald Trump has targeted Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs throughout America. He has even, as “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng noted Thursday night, turned his attention to DEI policies that were signed into law decades ago.

“I know you think DEI was only invented in 2020 by Democrats looking for a fresh new way to lose elections,” Chieng joked. “But Donald Trump is dedicated to rooting out DEI all throughout history.” A clip was then played highlighting Trump’s recent revocation of an executive order signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965.

“That’s right. Donald Trump went back in time to kill baby DEI,” Chieng quipped in reaction to the clip. “Trump is doing deep dives into these obscure old policies like he’s MAGA John Oliver.”

“Look, I’m not going to pretend to know more about civil rights law than Donald Trump. I mean, he’s been sued over it many times,” Chieng continued. “But if a discrimination law has been around since 1965, it might be a load-bearing civil rights thing … so maybe don’t touch it.”

Watch the segment below:

Trump has been focused this week on combating every DEI policy he can in an effort to, according to Chieng, stop people from “meeting up in back alleys” asking for “lesbian resumes.” DEI hasn’t been the only subject on Trump’s mind in recent days, though. He has also followed through on his campaign promise to aggressively combat illegal immigration. But that endeavor has already hit a snag in the form of Seattle-based Judge John Coughenour, a Ronald Reagan-appointed federal judge who has issued a temporary restraining order to block Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

In response to Coughenor’s labeling of the executive order as “”blatantly unconstitutional,” Chieng joked, “Woah, woah, woah. What does the Constitution have to do with this? The Constitution is for gun stuff. Who died and made this woke activist a judge, huh?” After taking a beat to look at the papers on his desk, Chieng added, “Oh, Ronald Reagan … that liberal cuck.”

The “Daily Show” host noted that he doesn’t think Trump actually expects all of his executive orders to pass uncontested. “He’s signing those things the way guys swipe right on every Tinder profile,” Chieng jokingly observed. “He just needs one or two of those to hit and that’s the weekend, baby!”

You can watch the full segment, which features an appearance from “Senior Latino Correspondent” Al Madrigal, above.