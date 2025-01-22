Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump’s Executive Orders: ‘The Bully Is Back at His Pulpit’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t a fan of the string of extremist policies Trump announced through executive orders in the first two days of his second term. “The bully is back at his pulpit,” Kimmel declared before detailing some of the worst ones.

Among them, Trump pulled the United States out of the World Health Organization as well as the Paris Climate Accords. And bringing former Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to protect him from legal consequences for the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump also freed more than 1,500 of the people imprisoned for storming the Capitol on his orders.

“The Burger King signed more than a hundred executive orders and actions,” Kimmel explained. He pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accord; he pulled us out of the World Health Organization. There are two big reasons Trump is big on pulling out: Eric and Don Junior.”

“But,” Kimmel continued, “he did make sure to keep us on TikTok. He issued an executive order to delay the ban on TikTok until April. He released around 1600 criminals who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, including those who attacked police officers and stockpiled weapons for the event.”

Kimmel also noted how Trump “rescinded Joe Biden’s executive order lowering prescription drug prices for Americans on Medicare and Medicaid,” leading him to joke, “finally, someone’s looking out for Big Pharma and the Promise Keepers, you know?”

There’s a lot more to the monologue of course, and you can watch the whole thing below: