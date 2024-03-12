Fox News personality Sean Hannity has crafted a new nickname for President Biden following his State of the Union address, and Seth Meyers is loving it. According to the NBC host, the name makes Biden “sound like a professional wrestler” and the Biden camp is probably saying “thank you!”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers largely poked fun at GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union, which has largely just been accusing the president of being on drugs. Meyers found that particularly funny, since a recent report revealed that Donald Trump’s White House was “awash with speed” and more.

Nonetheless, Republicans are going with the idea that Biden was on cocaine or something similar, with Sean Hannity officially dubbing him “Jacked Up Joe.”

“When the Biden team heard Hannity say the words ‘Jacked Up Joe’ that many times, I bet they said ‘Thank you for the kick-ass new nickname!’” Meyers said, after playing a supercut of Hannity using the name across multiple interviews last week. “Biden might be behind Trump in a recent poll by four points, but when you change his name to Jacked Up Joe, he’s up 45.”

The late night host then took a moment to make fun of how aggressively Hannity says the word “jacked,” before returning to his point, arguing that “Republicans keep coming up with better messaging for Biden than Biden does.”

Meyers applauded Biden for coopting the Dark Brandon memes, and argued that this new nickname really is “awesome.”

“That makes him sound like a professional wrestler,” Meyers said. “Biden should start entering speeches with a hottie on each arm. ‘I’m not kiddin’ around here brother, you’re gonna regret the day you met Jacked Up Joe, oh yeah! Oh yeah, folks!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.