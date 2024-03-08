Seth Meyers tapes his show in the afternoons, so he definitely didn’t see President Biden’s State of the Union address before taping Thursday night’s “A Closer Look.” But, the NBC host is pretty sure that, no matter what, it would’ve been better if Barack Obama was the one delivering it.

But that’s mostly because Meyers thinks Biden was so entertaining when he sat behind Obama for his actual State of the Unions, that viewers really just need him there again. During the segment, Meyers first poked fun at the fact that some Republicans openly admitted to wanting to block Biden from giving the speech at all.

The late night host did wonder though if that’s because they actually “miss” Biden as VP.

“I mean, look at this!” Meyers said, pulling up a photo of Biden giving a finger gun to someone in the crowd at one of Obama’s addresses. “I don’t remember a single thing said at the State of the Union. But I remember the finger guns, and I remember thinking ‘If he’s doing that, the State of the Union must be pretty f—ing rad!’”

So, Meyers offered a solution that could please everyone.

“You know what we need? We need Obama to come back and do the State of the Union, just so Biden can sit behind him and mug for the camera,” he said. “In 2014 it was finger guns, this time it’ll be aviators and ice cream.”

That said, Meyers offered another option, where Biden could sit behind the person speaking, and still be the person speaking.

“Or, hear me out, we use a combination of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and nuclear fission to create an unstoppable chain reaction that rips a hole in the space time continuum, allowing 2014 Joe Biden to sit behind 2024 Joe Biden!”

He continued, “Oh, what’s that, Christopher Nolan? That was gonna be your next movie? Well, too late. I called it. Oppen-Biden. No wait, Biden-heimer! There you go. 2014 Biden could shoot finger guns and flash that toothy grin whenever 2024 Joe Biden needs to spice things up.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.