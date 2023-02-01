While reboots and sequel series are all the rage these days, Seth Rogen dashed hopes Wednesday that his beloved, single-season comedy “Freaks and Geeks” might get such a treatment.

“I know enough now not to f— with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it,” he told People. “Just let it exist.”

He added that he believes his co-stars from the 1999 series – many of whom have gone on to great Hollywood successes, like James Franco, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps and John Francis Daley – would similarly not be on board.

“I don’t think anyone would do it,” he said. “It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good.”

The 1980-set series has gained a cult following over the 20-plus years since its cancellation at NBC. Created by Paul Feig and produced by Judd Apatow, it charted the sputtering coming-of-age of its central teens, Lindsay and Sam Weir (Cardellini and Francis Daley), and those they surrounded themselves with.

In a breakout role, Rogen played degenerate Ken Miller. In the years since, the Emmy nominee went on to collaborate with many of his “Freaks and Geeks” crew over and again in films like “Pineapple Express,” “Knocked Up” and others.

This isn’t the first time the idea of a reboot has been floated. Feig commenting in 2020 that he doesn’t think revisiting the project would be possible due to the cast’s various rises to A-list status (“I don’t think we could do it because we couldn’t afford the cast; they’re all too big of stars”). Philipps, on the other hand, more recently told TVInsider that she sees potential for a revival (“I feel like they can set a new version in the year 2000”).

But if Rogen has any say in it, Feig and Apatow will just let it be.