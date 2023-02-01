Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.

Other titles no longer showing up on the platform include “Coyote,” “No Activity,” “Guilty Party” and “The Harper House.” Upon the announcement of Paramount+ With Showtime, the service behind “Yellowjackets” also removed titles like the Jon Bernthal-starring “American Gigolo,” which it canceled.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…